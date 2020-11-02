“Mrs H” – Mercy Eke writes as photo of her with mystery man surfaces

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke sparked up rumours after she posed for a photo with a man, who is not her boyfriend, Ike Onyema.

In the photo made available by a close friend, the reality star was seen hugging the man, whose face was hidden.

See also;Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class recounts how she slept in an uncompleted building for months

The photo was captioned with the words;

“Love is a beautiful thing @sugarplum055 can’t wait”

Mercy further fueled the rumors after she shared a video of herself smiling with the caption; “Good morning from Mrs H.”

It didn’t end there as the reality TV star also uploaded a post in which she showed off her make-up look and she revealed she was heading to a court wedding.

Fans are now wondering if she and her lover are still together or they are trying to pull a fast one on them.

See her post below: