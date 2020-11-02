TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

“Mrs H” – Mercy Eke writes as photo of her with mystery man surfaces

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke sparked up rumours after she posed for a photo with a man, who is not her boyfriend, Ike Onyema.

In the photo made available by a close friend, the reality star was seen hugging the man, whose face was hidden.

See also;Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class recounts how she slept in an uncompleted building for months

READ ALSO

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate…

BBNaija: Erica shows off her ‘twerking skills’ at her Lagos…

The photo was captioned with the words;

Love is a beautiful thing @sugarplum055 can’t wait

Mercy further fueled the rumors after she shared a video of herself smiling with the caption; “Good morning from Mrs H.”

It didn’t end there as the reality TV star also uploaded a post in which she showed off her make-up look and she revealed she was heading to a court wedding.

Fans are now wondering if she and her lover are still together or they are trying to pull a fast one on them.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#ENDSars: New Police Tactical Unit, SWAT begins training – Watch Video

Watch the Moment, Ada Ameh stopped crying after burying her daughter to dance to…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Share New…

‘Blame The Past Government For The Persistent ASUU Strikes’ – Education…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Mrs H” – Mercy Eke writes as photo of her with mystery man surfaces

Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class recounts how she slept in an…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More