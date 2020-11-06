My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries out after ignoring a fine man that was checking her out (Video)

Reality TV star and birthday celebrant, Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee C has cried out in regret on social media after ignoring a man that was making passes at her.

The 27-year-old who is in a celebratory mood took to her Instagram story to share recount how she missed a chance to cop a fine man to herself by ignoring the advances made by a guy who’d walked passed her.

Please if you just saw me now and you’re wearing a black senotor attire, full beards, you eyed me and checked me out. Please i’m waiting for you downstairs, i’m very sorry for ignoring your advances, forgive me. She said in the video.

Watch below;