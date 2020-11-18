“My Daughter Is Given A Special Treatment At School Because Of Me” – Davido Discloses

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

In an interview with DJ Cuppy, Davido disclosed that his daughter Imade announces to everyone in her school who her father is. He stated that because of who he is and his Fame, his daughter Imade receives special treatment at her school. According to Davido, his kids know that he is a famous person because their mothers play his music videos to them at home.

“When my daughter Imade goes to school, she tells everybody, ‘my daddy is Davido’. She even gets special treatments in school just because she is my daughter. Their mothers play my videos to my daughters so they know that their father is somebody.”

“Every time Imade is in the car with me and people start to chase my car, she always gets scared. She always asks me why people are scared of me but I explain to her that they love me,” Davido said.

