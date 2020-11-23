“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off The Wedding?” – Confused Lady Cries Out

A heartbroken Nigerian lady has taken to social media to seek the counsel of netizens after her fiance had a child with his ex-girlfriend a few weeks before their wedding. The distraught lady in a tell it all, recounted how a relationship that seemed perfect turned sour after her boyfriend confessed to her that he has a child with his ex.

I met my boyfriend in 2017 and since then our relationship has been rosy. We got on really well and had absolutely no issues. His family loved me to bits and mine loved him as well. In January 2019, he proposed and I accepted. We set a date for the wedding and we moved in together. Both our families have been planning the wedding. I have bought my dress, bridesmaids dresses, the ring has been bought, the wedding venue has been paid for, in fact, everything is ready.

I got the shock of my life when he told me that his ex-girlfriend just had a baby girl for him 2 weeks ago. He apologized and begged me to keep it a secret so that it wouldn’t affect our wedding plans. My fiance was my best friend, we spend every minute together except when we are both at work and the thought of him cheating just completely broke me.

I moved out of the house to my friend’s place because I can not stand to look him in the face. This guy was the one that dis-virgined me and this what I get? I can’t even tell my parents yet because this would break their hearts. Now the real question is, should I call off the wedding?