My man loves me flogging him before we make love but I don’t like the idea of hurting him – Lady seeks advice

A lady has taken to social media to seek advice after she revealed her man’s style of love making.

According to the lady, she revealed her man likes her flogging him before they make love. She hinted that he has always talked about how he loved being flogged by female teachers back in secondary school.

She disclosed there was a day she went to his house and he begged her to flog him, she gave him 24 lashes and that night was the best sex she ever had.

The lady however, disclosed she is tired of the idea of hurting him and was thinking of getting other ladies to do it on her behalf.

See what she said below;