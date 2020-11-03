TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

NECO exams resume on Monday

NewsArticles & Editorials
By OluA

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the suspended 2020 Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE) will restart nationwide next Monday.

The examinations were temporarily suspended owing to the #EndSARS protests, which disrupted movement of materials nationwide.

Head of Information and Public Relations Division, NECO, Azeez Sani disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

READ ALSO

NECO reschedules exams over #ENDSARS protests

FG postpones 2020 WAEC and NECO exams indefinitely,…

See also; Nigerian lady rides power bike from Lagos to Ondo and back to Lagos in one day

The statement reads: “The National Examinations Council (NECO) wishes to inform candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday 9th November 2020.

“The Council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday 25th October 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the Country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new Time-Table from Monday 9th November, 2020 to Saturday 28th November, 2020.

“This new Time-Table will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November, 2020. The Time-Table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng

“The Council thanks the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended. NECO assures the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

NECO exams resume on Monday, 9th November 2020

Nigerian lady rides power bike from Lagos to Ondo and back to Lagos in one day

Kiddwaya and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy hang out in London amid rumours of…

#ENDSars: New Police Tactical Unit, SWAT begins training – Watch Video

Watch the Moment, Ada Ameh stopped crying after burying her daughter to dance to…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Share New…

‘Blame The Past Government For The Persistent ASUU Strikes’ – Education…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More