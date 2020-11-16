New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In Accident

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

Social media has been set on fire after reports came in that the Mercedes Benz Hearse that carried the remains of Zimbabwean Millionaire Ginimbi Genius’  got involved in an accident.

According to Techmag TV, the car was hit by a commercial minibus known popularly in Zimbabwe as “Kombi” on its way to the hometown of the businessman’s hometown Domboshava for burial.

After the accident, the hearse company was reportedly sent over a new car to continue the trip of transporting Ginimbi’s mortal remains. The bonnet of the Mercedes was damaged which made the left-sided suspended.

According to an online source, the coffin which housed the remains of the popular socialite is said to be ‘Versace’ designers that allegedly costs between N1.9m to N4.5m.

