Nigerian Boy spotted sitting outside a hospital in order to get light for his school assignment

A Nigerian student was spotted getting his school assignments done outside a hospital in Cross River. The boy named Nwafor was pictured using the security light of a hospital to sort out his school work late at night.

Social media user, identified as Ideba Edu on twitter shared photos of the boy and a video of him revealing his travails. According to Edu, Nwafor is the first year of his senior secondary school education and he lives with his uncle who can barely afford his fees and other amenities.

She however, solicited for help for the boy who is confident of a bright future ahead.

This boy is right outside the hospital where my mum is..

He has been reading and doing his assignment with the light that comes from inside the hospital…his passion for Education is really worth commending, I was just observing him with pride.