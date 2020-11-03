TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

Nigerian Boy spotted sitting outside a hospital in order to get light for his school assignment

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian student was spotted  getting his school assignments done outside a hospital in Cross River. The boy named Nwafor was pictured using the security light of a hospital to sort out his school work late at night.

Social media user, identified as Ideba Edu on twitter shared photos of the boy and a video of him revealing his travails. According to Edu, Nwafor is the first year of his senior secondary school education and he lives with his uncle who can barely afford his fees and other amenities.

READ ALSO: FCMB set to sponsor young girl that was found reading at their ATM gallery (Photos)

READ ALSO

Hilarious reactions from Nigerians as videos of the new SWAT…

Crazy as Lagos shoemaker runs away with church goer’s shoe…

She however, solicited for help for the boy who is confident of a bright future ahead.

See her tweets below:

This boy is right outside the hospital where my mum is..
He has been reading and doing his assignment with the light that comes from inside the hospital…his passion for Education is really worth commending, I was just observing him with pride.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Share New…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Mixed reactions trail Tiwa Savage decision to go naked in new photos.

BBNaija: Tolani Baj, Tacha finally meet (Video)

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

‘That’s what I do’ – Barack Obama says as he shows off basketball…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Check out Yemi Alade’s response to a man who said her songs aren’t…

We have failed our children – Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More