Nigerian lady claims having a sugar daddy is better than following small boys, gives reasons

A Nigerian Twitter influencer, Abike, has spark debate online after she said that having a sugar daddy is better than following small boys, that give “chicken change”.

According to her, sugar daddies give good money and don’t stress people, while the “small small boys” give little or nothing and are stressful.

She tweeted;

“Make I no lie, Having a sugar daddy is better than following all these small small boys that gives chicken change, people wey no dey get strength to nack like that, they go give you better Kpa ontop but all these small boys chai, they go nack you tire come give you 9k for hair”