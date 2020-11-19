TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight…

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby…

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola…

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

Dino Melaye reacts to allegations that he bought his 11 year old…

Why Do You Look Old, Hope You Are Happy – Fans React To Photos Of…

Prophet Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ to feature Flavour, Phyno…

Nigerian lady claims having a sugar daddy is better than following small boys, gives reasons

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

A Nigerian Twitter influencer, Abike, has spark debate online after she said that having a sugar daddy is better than following small boys, that give “chicken change”.

According to her, sugar daddies give good money and don’t stress people, while the “small small boys” give little or nothing and are stressful.

See also: Identical twin brothers set to wed identical twin sisters in Kano (photos/video)

READ ALSO

He must be able to speak in tongues, have evidence of paying…

“You will die single if you are afraid of destroying other…

She tweeted;

“Make I no lie, Having a sugar daddy is better than following all these small small boys that gives chicken change, people wey no dey get strength to nack like that, they go give you better Kpa ontop but all these small boys chai, they go nack you tire come give you 9k for hair”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to Lola Omotayo’s birthday message to her husband and his…

‘Tummy Going Down Gradually’- See The Amazing Weight Transformation Of Eniola…

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby swimming

When will you guys get married? – Billionaire Femi Otedola reacts to loved…

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced on social media…

Emanuella gives a tour of house built for her mother (Video)

Dino Melaye reacts to allegations that he bought his 11 year old daughter a…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian lady claims having a sugar daddy is better than following small boys,…

Identical twin brothers set to wed identical twin sisters in Kano (photos/video)

Videos from Peter and Paul Okoye birthdays as they celebrate separately with…

The moment Tonto Dikeh and her son pranked fans into believing she was pregnant…

The moment Ned Nwoko was seen teaching Regina Daniels how to fire a gun (Video)

“Imagine the audacity” – Reno Omokri blasts man who begged him money for…

Man cries out as he recounts what his girlfriend said would happen to him if he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More