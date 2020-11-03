Nigerian lady rides power bike from Lagos to Ondo and back to Lagos in one day

A Nigerian female biker named Omolara Annie has attained a rare feat, after she she rode a power bike from Lagos state to Ondo state and back to Lagos on the same day.

The female biker yesterday rode almost for 5 hours alongside her team riders, covering over 249.4 km back and forth according to Google map estimation.

Omolara who took to Twitter to share the achievement revealed that she looks forward to many more rides within and outside Nigeria.

She tweeted,

“Lagos to Ondo yesterday and also back yesterday on two wheels , It was a beautiful experience and I’m looking forward to many more rides within and outside Nigeria. #bikergirl #bikerchick #hondacb500x #bikerlife”