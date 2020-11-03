TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

Nigerian lady rides power bike from Lagos to Ondo and back to Lagos in one day

Social Media dramaSport
By OluA

A Nigerian female biker named Omolara Annie has attained a rare feat, after she she rode a power bike from Lagos state to Ondo state and back to Lagos on the same day.

The female biker yesterday rode almost for 5 hours alongside her team riders, covering over 249.4 km back and forth according to Google map estimation.

See also; Kiddwaya and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy hang out in London amid rumours of breakup with Erica (video)

 

Omolara who took to Twitter to share the achievement revealed that she looks forward to many more rides within and outside Nigeria.

She tweeted,

“Lagos to Ondo yesterday and also back yesterday on two wheels 🏍, It was a beautiful experience and I’m looking forward to many more rides within and outside Nigeria. #bikergirl #bikerchick #hondacb500x #bikerlife”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Kiddwaya and billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy hang out in London amid rumours of…

#ENDSars: New Police Tactical Unit, SWAT begins training – Watch Video

Watch the Moment, Ada Ameh stopped crying after burying her daughter to dance to…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Share New…

‘Blame The Past Government For The Persistent ASUU Strikes’ – Education…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Mrs H” – Mercy Eke writes as photo of her with mystery man surfaces

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More