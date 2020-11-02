Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class recounts how she slept in an uncompleted building for months

A Nigerian lady identified as Mary Otunba has shared her quite inspiring story as she rose above all the challenges she faced in her life to achieve greatness in the academic sphere.

In a post on her LinkedIn page, Mary who graduated with a 5.0 CGPA from Caleb university, revealed that she initially attended a polytechnic and after finishing the program there, she was confused on what next to do with her life, however, luck later smiled on her as she got an internship with a big organisation.

Mary shared that she lost her dad at about the same time. But as she was preparing for her Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) exams, she got to know of a distance learning program at Caleb University.

Due to her father’s passing there was no one sponsor her through school, so the resilient lady bore her the financial responsibility of her studies all by herself.

