Nigerian man recounts what a Lady did when he offered to be taking her to work with his car every morning

A Nigerian man recently took to popular forum, Nairaland to recounts what a Lady did to him when he offered to be taking her to work with his car every morning.

The man revealed he only wanted to help but got an unexpected response.

See his narration below;

See also: People are suffering right now — Tacha laments over the high cost of living (Video)

”Hello guys,

Please have you ever been asked “what do you want from me?” by a lady that you just wanted to help with no strings attached?

I was driving home yesterday after work and a lady (average looking) flagged me to stop and i decided to stop and gave her a lift. I asked her where she was going and she mentioned a bustop before mine and i said lucky you… We had a lil chat as i drove her and she seemed really fun, We got to her bustop and i offered to be taking her to work in the morning since she stays close to my place. Then suddenly her face changed and she asked the annoying question “Oga what do you want from me?”.. at that point i was dumbfounded and sad at same time. But i had to quickly smile and said “nothing” then i drove off.

For me i find it sad, a lot of people are not used to good people doing good things without wanting anything in return.

How do you feel and react when asked that question?”