TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for…

I felt pressured to marry Chioma – Davido

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend…

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his…

Sit with women who are always winning – Actor Jim Iyke advises…

‘Thank you for choosing me to be your mum’ –…

‘Hello fine boy’ – Adesua gushes over husband,…

Nigerian man recounts what a Lady did when he offered to be taking her to work with his car every morning

Social Media dramaLifestyle
By OluA

A Nigerian man recently took to popular forum, Nairaland to recounts what a Lady did to him when he offered to be taking her to work with his car every morning.

 

The man revealed he only wanted to help but got an unexpected response.

See his narration below;

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: He still can’t drive – Vee jokingly shades Laycon…

Crazy as Lagos shoemaker runs away with church goer’s shoe…

See also: People are suffering right now — Tacha laments over the high cost of living (Video)

”Hello guys,

Please have you ever been asked “what do you want from me?” by a lady that you just wanted to help with no strings attached?

I was driving home yesterday after work and a lady (average looking) flagged me to stop and i decided to stop and gave her a lift. I asked her where she was going and she mentioned a bustop before mine and i said lucky you… We had a lil chat as i drove her and she seemed really fun, We got to her bustop and i offered to be taking her to work in the morning since she stays close to my place. Then suddenly her face changed and she asked the annoying question “Oga what do you want from me?”.. at that point i was dumbfounded and sad at same time. But i had to quickly smile and said “nothing” then i drove off.

For me i find it sad, a lot of people are not used to good people doing good things without wanting anything in return.

How do you feel and react when asked that question?”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘He is my brother and not my son’ – Regina Daniels denies…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for claiming his…

I felt pressured to marry Chioma – Davido

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for the 4th time on…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend (PHOTOS)

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his acting skills as…

Sit with women who are always winning – Actor Jim Iyke advises men

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man recounts what a Lady did when he offered to be taking her to work…

People are suffering right now — Tacha laments over the high cost of living…

Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built for her mum (photos)

Naira Marley’s Sister, Shubomi Storms Social Media With Her Dubai Photos

Nollywood actress, Wendy Lawal is in sorrow

Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His Dad While They…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the alleged Juju…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More