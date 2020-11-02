Nigerian men are the best – Ghanaian lady says as she shows off boyfriend

Ghanaian video vixen Efia Odo is beginning the new month with a new boyfriend as she claims Nigerian men are the best so far among all the men she has been with.

Efia Odo left Ghana for the US a couple of months ago and showed off her oyibo boyfriend after sharing a photo of herself with him in a swimming pool.

But guess that relationship didn’t last as she has posted another photo of herself with another man saying she’s beginning the new month with a new man.

Replying to a fan’s comment on her photo of love being sweet when money is involved, Efia Odo showered praises on Nigerian men saying they are the best so far.