Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for the 4th time on their 45th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Charly Boy popularly known as Area father 1 , to congratulate him for proposing to his wife.

According to Charly boy, it is the 4th time he is proposing to his wife in 45 years because it is what she wants.

Sharing photos and videos from when he went down on one knee to propose to his wife again, the 69 year old wrote;

“See what my wife made me do again? I need to go my village to investigate my mumuness for dis woman hand. My faithful followers make una dey pray for meooo. How can one propose to the same woman 4 times in 45yrs. Dis tin no empty hand sha.”

See photos and videos below;

See some reactions below;

@bensonokonkwo wrote “big Congratulations father general”

@mz_orelicious wrote “This is so beautiful… God bless you both. I see friendship and love in the same place”

@sagittan wrote “Women need to ask you wife and men need advice/ wisdom from you. We all dream of a beautiful unconditional love union like yours. May GOD keep blessing your family.”

@roselinetasha wrote “She deserves it biko Area Fada in fact get ready for the 5th proposal before your golden anniversary.”

@official_titilicious wrote “Wahala for who no marry him friend oh..congratulations area fada love is a beautiful thing”

