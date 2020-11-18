Nigerians congratulate DJ Cuppy as she becomes first female to win AFRIMMA’s best African DJ award

Nigerians have stormed the comment section of billionaire, Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy for becoming the first female to win AFRIMMA’s best African DJ award .

Recall that the 28 year old was nominated along side some Alist DJ’s in Africa and she won the category.

Taking to her official Instagram page to react to her win, Cuppy wrote;

“WON “Best African DJ” #Afrimma2020 … As the FIRST woman to win this award, I am truly HONOURED and will continue to disrupt my industry; this one is for YOU my Cupcakes!#CuppyOnAMission”

See some reactions from her fans below;

@banga1523 wrote “So you sabi pass Neptune”

@emekaegbuniwe wrote “Congratulations Cuppy. Keep the Fire Burning ”

@iamemichi wrote “Congrats cupcakes”

@ojayspecialone wrote “Congrats cuppy.. It’s sweet when you are proud of your Dad and in return your Dad is proud of you”

@todays_maya wrote “So proud of you cuppy”