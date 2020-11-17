Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby swimming

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the photos of Mercy Johnson and her 6 months months old baby inside the swimming pool.

The mother of four had shared photos of her self , husband and their baby inside the swimming pool. Captioning the post, Mercy wrote;

“You can’t break a person who gets their strength from God.”

See some reactions below;

@prince.desire.7967 wrote “Aaah aah u have started teaching our baby how to swimm now purity n her gang re out today, it’s BBY time to take the lead swimm jare”

@maffy_gee_ wrote “You all went to enjoy without the rest of your teammates… Purity, Henry and Angel”

@vic_toriachinyere wrote “Wow foody has really grown but Where are the remaining gang members?”

@bolanleoflagos wrote “That baby as more confidence than me in water …see my life outside”

See photos below;