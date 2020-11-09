Nigerians react as Veteran Nollywood actress, Lilian Bach clocks 50

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Veteran Nigerian actress and model, Lilian Bach is celebrating her 50th birthday today and this has got social media buzzing.

The excited birthday girl shared some lovely photos on her page and since then she has been getting lots of goodwill messages, although her age still in doubt.

According to some social media users, its difficult for them to believe the light skinned actress is 50 because she does not look like one.

See some reactions below;

@divalioussophy1 wrote “Wow wow 50 u say or 20

@didiekanem wrote “What 50 and you still look 30 sis… wow Happy birthday angel. May this chapter of your life be beautiful and fulfilling in Jesus name”

@petshopplus wrote “At 50 you are still looking amazing. May the grace of God continue to abide with you and may is love continue to make everything in and around you amazing. Happy birthday”

@rosie_sucre wrote “Happy birthday mami,50 looks so good on you,no one has ever rocked it better than you. I pray for more years in good health Amen”

@Realeneogiri wrote “This is 50? Wow wow, you are the very best #50 that I’ve seen..More wins, more shine going forward”

@telsmakeup wrote “So [email protected] Happy birthday ma’am. You will attain 90 and look even better. God bless you and keep you safe always.Amen”

@enkayrich wrote “This is the definition of the fact that being old is a thing of the mind. Wow 50 and you are still as young as ever, still very pretty, still you. Happy birthday @lilianbach, you are still the prettiest actress I know”

@bilesanmi_temmy wrote “@iamlilianbach I can’t believe this wowwwww 50 looks good on U like 35 believe me sudden death shall never give U a shock and sudden visit Amen love U bajestically”

Via Instagram
Leave a Reply

