Nigerians reacts to BBNaija Kiddwaya advise to his celebrity friends

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Nigerians on social media have reacted to Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Kiddwaya’s advise to his celebrity friend.

The reality TV star had tweeted to advise his celebrity friends to start saving for rainy days. According to Kiddwaya, his friends should not let the lifestyle their other colleagues in the industry are living to fool them.

“Advice to all my celebrity friends. Start saving your money now. Don’t let this industry lifestyle deceive you. Basket of tatashe going up.” he tweeted.

This tweet has however generated lots of comments on social media. See some below;

@_aniscooser wrote “It’s totally wrong to save money if it’s not producing more money. The advice should rather be, invest your money now and stop spending money in liabilities. Invest on assets.”

@ayam_nene wrote “But na true him talk shaa,but am imagining him saying that with his accent”

@scoobynero wrote “When a billionaire kid starts to give advice ! You know we are in trouble”

@officialjoysia wrote “A billionaire’s son has said it ooo wahala for who no listen. He’s telling the truth though.”

@chinonso_ wrote “Lol.. he’s trying so hard to sound like normal regular people. Bro you and your family own a whole Versace house”

Via Instablog9ja
