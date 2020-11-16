“Nobody should hype 2021 with vision and prophecy” – Paschaline Alex

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Paschaline Alex,  who is famous for her role as Cordelia in Jenifa’s Diary, in a statement has warned that no one should hype the year 2021 with vision and prophecy.

She made this known via her social media page, as she warned her fans and followers to desist from hyping year 2021 with visions and prophecies.

See also: Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her Grandfather – Fans Troll Regina Daniels

Her statement may be a reaction to the positivity that surrounded the year 2020, only for things to be lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Paschaline Alex wrote;

“I Like The Way Nobody Is Hyping 2021 With Vision And Prophecy. Please Let’s Leave It That Way Bikonu

