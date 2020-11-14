Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika Ike lavish 35th birthday party in grand style (photo/video)

Nollywood actress Chika Ike who recently turned 35 years old threw a lavish party at Shiro Lagos where her colleagues, family, friends and business partners attended in style on the 8th of November.

According to the reports, the grand event was attended by the popular figures in the industry and Shiro Lagos was completely transformed with exquisite decor to celebrate the actress and business woman.

In attendance were; Cecil Hammond, Rita Dominic, Eucheria Anunobi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Ayo Makun (Ay), Mike Ezuruonye, Beverly Osu, Juliet Ibrahim, Williams Uchemba, Ini Edo, Linus Okorie, Basket mouth, Michelle Dede, Lily Afe, Eniola Badmus, Sir Uti to name a few and Denrele Edun as the official MC.

See also; Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding date

They all showed up ready to party and they did not disappoint as pictures and videos showed all of them throw it down on the dance floor as they celebrated with their friend and colleague.

Check out pictures from the event below.