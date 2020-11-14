TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the…

Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built for…

Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for…

Tears as Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is laid to rest (photos/videos)

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for…

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries his…

Love Conquers All As Man Proposes To His Bedridden Girlfriend…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika Ike lavish 35th birthday party in grand style (photo/video)

EntertainmentNollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress Chika Ike who recently turned 35 years old threw a lavish party at Shiro Lagos where her colleagues, family, friends and business partners attended in style on the 8th of November.

According to the reports, the grand event was attended by the popular figures  in the industry and Shiro Lagos was completely transformed with exquisite decor to celebrate the actress and business woman.

In attendance were; Cecil Hammond, Rita Dominic, Eucheria Anunobi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Ayo Makun (Ay), Mike Ezuruonye, Beverly Osu, Juliet Ibrahim, Williams Uchemba, Ini Edo, Linus Okorie, Basket mouth, Michelle Dede, Lily Afe, Eniola Badmus, Sir Uti to name a few and Denrele Edun as the official MC.

READ ALSO

Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces…

Grateful for the woman I am becoming – Annie Idibia…

See also; Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding date

They all showed up ready to party and they did not disappoint as pictures and videos showed all of them throw it down on the dance floor as they celebrated with their friend and colleague.

Check out pictures from the event below.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi’s Housekeeper Of 15 Years Speaks On the alleged Juju…

Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built for her mum (photos)

Mother Curses Her Son After She Caught Him Peeping On Her And His Dad While They…

Late Zimbabwean millionaire, Ginimbi’s uncle goes viral for claiming his…

Tears as Vera Uwaila Omozuwa is laid to rest (photos/videos)

Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

Nigerians congratulate Charly Boy for proposing to his wife for the 4th time on…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Yetunde Bakare warns men sending her nudes, reveals what she’ll…

Angry man calls out his date, reveals how she played Candy Crush all through…

“Davido Wizkid, Burna Boy are all copycats and fake artistes”…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm Chika Ike lavish 35th…

Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces wedding date

“Mark Angel should reveal the source of Emmanuella’s income she used to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More