Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie set

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing took to Instagram to share her near death experience on a movie set, over the weekend.

According to the 31 year old actress, she fell very sick and broke down after she neglected her health. Nkechi disclosed how her colleagues came to her rescue by hiring a nurse to give her an emergency treatment.

According to the actress, her experience made her realize that there is just a thin line between life and death.

Sharing a video of when drips was passed into her body, Nkechi wrote;

“My body kept giving me diff signs from day one of shoot,But I kept on pushing,One mind kept saying NBS Rest ooo problem no Dey finish,I say Never I will Rest after this shoot…Then Boom from no where NBS broke down @seanbeautyplace and @ademolatajibola went in search of a nurse,then this happened… Anyways Thank God for life .. Cus I feel stronger this morning,Fam there is a really Thin line Btwn life and Death ooo…Always Rest as much as you work,cus true true problem no Dey finish..Btwn AMERAH Day 3….God is involved”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
