Nollywood actress, Wendy Lawal is in sorrow

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Wendy Lawal is presently in sorrow due to the death of her mother.

Sharing the bad news on her official Instagram page, Wendy wrote;

“Mummy, Only God understands, Only God knows why… This hurts… so much.. I’m in pain… a lot of it.. On some days, it’s extremely difficult to breathe… It’s excruciatingly difficult to bear.. We’re trying our best to be strong for each other… We’re doing you proud I promise….

I’m thankful for the honour of being your daughter, You left too soon, but I’m grateful for the life you lived, the virtues, values and memories you left us with.. I’ll miss you everyday… I love you forever and always my Sisi Yinka..Till I see you again, Sleep well”

Some Nigerian celebrities however took to the comment section of the Tinsel star to sympathize with her. See some comments below;