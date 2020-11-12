Nollywood Actresses Share Embarrassing Moments They’ve Had With Fans – See How A Man Kissed Rita Dominic In Public

Everyday people like you and I often feel that celebrities have to be prim and proper every time, forgetting that they are humans just like us. Nollywood actresses over time, in interviews or social media posts, have recounted the most embarrassing moments they have got from their teeming fans who misbehave whenever they see them.

Yes, we agree it is normal to be star struck but then, you just have to not lose your home training while expressing your admiration for your favorite star. Makes me recall Davido’s recent interview where he said a Nigerian woman grabbed his shirt at the airport in faraway Barcelona, warning him to marry her sister, Chioma..People really overdo and we can’t even go into details. Hear from the horse’s mouth below:

1. Cossy Orjiakor.

“I was driving and in the traffic, the guy walked up to me and grabbed my boobs and walked away.:

Isn’t this considered sexual assault? No matter how many times Cossy has exposed her breasts on the internet, nobody has a right to just go and grab them in traffic. At least ask first, who knows, she might have allowed him to touch them anyway because on her Twitter, she lets fans do that all the time. But to do it without permission, that’s a no-no.

2. Mercy Johnson

“There have been a lot. Some are negative while others are positive. A guy once saw me at the airport and lifted me up and said to me, ‘I had told myself that the first time I see you I would touch you and feel you real good’. There was another time a guy saw me at the airport and said ‘Mercy, hi.’ He tapped his twin sister and said that is Mercy Johnson only for the sister to sigh and say ‘does she know us’?”

“I would touch you and feel you,” that’s a rap-ish behaviour and I wont sugarcoat it. Even if that’s what he thought, did he have to say it out loud and now make the woman feel uncomfortable? As for the other lady that didn’t know who she is…I mean, the girl doesn’t know, the girl doesn’t know na. Why is that embarrassing?

3. Anita Joseph

“I remember when a man slapped my buttocks! I acted in a film and the role was that of a lady sleeping with many men. After the film, a man walked up to me and said he liked the way I shook my buttocks in the movie. He wondered if that was how I shake it in real life. I was embarrassed.”

Cases of men grabbing women in inappropriate manners are quite cringing and I feel celebrity or not, these actresses should defend themselves from sexual predators

4. Ngozi Nwosu

“I get it every day. In fact a lot. There is this thing about some people. They just hit you at the back because you are a star or something. I don’t like it. It can be so upsetting that I would feel like slapping the person but I would now remember that I have to control myself because of my kind of profession. There was a day I was having a little problem with someone, another person then said that I was exactly the way I act on TV. I then told the person that she was silly. I’m not a saint simply because you see me on screen. There is an element of madness in everyone and acting is just make believe. Acting a negative role doesn’t make me a negative person. That doesn’t mean people should provoke me just to see what I can do. I will bounce back.”

The slapping on the back thing is such a Nigerian thing though. It almost can’t be excused but what is bad is bad

5. Nuella Njubigbo-Chikere

“I have been embarrassed a number of times. A guy saw me the other day and he was like, ‘Oh, big lips! Jesus, na the lips wey I dey see for screen be these? Oh my God, see the lips o!’ When he was saying this, a lot of guys were there. And he was just calling their attention to my lips. People around were looking at my lips and they were all laughing. I was embarrassed that day but I just smiled over it and left the place.”

I’m sorry but this story had me dying🤣. Not “Na the lips wey I dey see for screen be this?”🤣 No oh, it’s not the lips🤣🤣. Wow, Nigerians are really something else.

6. Oge Okoye

Some of them feel that we are what we act. For instance, a woman met me in the bank one day and then started screaming in Igbo language ‘Lee ya, Akwuna, prostitute, husband snatcher’. Someone tried calming her down saying that it’s what I was asked to act, but she persistently kept on screaming ‘O bu etu ha si emee. Lee anya ya’ (look at her eye). Can you believe it? It was quite embarrassing.

Not her being called a prostitute and a husband snatcher IN THE BANK! Mehn, this one definitely has to take the cake. This is too embarrassing. Can you imagine? Well, i’m not surprised, Kanayo O, Kanayo had to do a video warning poeple not to call him a ritualist anymore.

7. Rita Dominic

“Of course! In England from where I just came back after attending my mother’s memorial service. When we went for Nothinghill Carnival. It was so rowdy and before I could say Jack Robinson, a guy just grabbed me and kissed me on my mouth. I just could not believe it. It happened before I could realize what he was doing, and I was very embarrassed. There were some security people there who later dragged me away.”

Hmm. Once again we see people who have been fantasizing finally getting their ‘opportunity comes but once’ moment and not knowing how to handle themselves. I tire oh.

8. Ebube Nwangbo

My embarrassing moments, I have been embarrassed by fans. The latest one occurred when some hoodlums impersonating me on social media collected money from innocent people and promised to deliver hair products to them after asking them to pay money into a bank account that is not mine. A lady walked up to me once and insulted me for receiving money without delivering the goods to her. It took the intervention of people around to calm her down. I had to explain to her that it wasn’t me but some impostors out there trying to spoil my name. I looked into the matter and acted swiftly. I reported the case to the police and gave out the phone number and BlackBerry PIN for further investigation. It has been taken care of and I have taken steps to put an end to it.

Scammers once again causing wahala for people. Thank God people were there to intervene oh, who knows how badly this could have ended?

9. Funke Akindele

​

Mama twins has multiple accounts

I was at the airport sometime back and a woman came to say hello. Of course, I greeted her politely. Again, she came and I did same thing. Again, she came and I was still my smiling self. This went on like 20 times and she brought many people to see me! When it was time to board the plane, I was on a queue and suddenly had a slap on my back! It was the woman and she said, ‘Abebelube’ (Yoruba word for a more-than-smart person) and laughed. I was hurt! But I just grinned and said ‘thank you ma.’ The normal Funke Akindele would have reacted but I just reminded myself of the status. But I am human!

Once again this back-slapping! 🤣

I remember having fever, went to the clinic, was asked to run a test and as my doctor attended to me, another doctor passed by and said in everyone’s hearing that, ‘Funke Akindele came for a pregnancy test!’ Though he was joking, what if those people picked it up and the rumour spread? Even if I came for a pregnancy test, am I not entitled to my privacy?It is not too enviable a world.

This would have made a wild story for bloggers but then, what kind of doctor that doesn’t know anything about privacy.

Another experience…It was the day an old man bashed my car. Repairing the car costs much money, as it can only be done by the insurance company. The car was badly destroyed, at the back and I was really furious. The old man came down from his car and spoke in Yoruba: “ Sulia jo dakun mabinu (Sulia, please, don’t be annoyed), calling me the name of a character I played in my film, Jenifa. I just had to let the man go.

Now, I think we understand why most of these guys move around with seurity details because as they say, normal Nigerians are not up to 5