Nollywood stars celebrate Veteran Actor, Dele Odule on his birthday

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actor, Dele Odule on the 23rd of November, 2020 celebrated his birthday.

He took to his Instagram account to celebrate himself and also appreciate God for life.

Dele Odule wrote;

Glory be to God for the grace of adding another beautiful year. +1 today”

A number of people in the movie industry also took out time to celebrate the veteran actor on social media.

See some of their birthday messages below;

Taiwo Hassan Ogogo wrote “To who gives much, such should expect much back I return… Happy birthday to my decade friend, Brother and colleague… Only the devine can appreciate and bless you for me ọgbẹni Dele odule… I love you , your energy and your power to support… On this day I celebrate with you and your entire household… Happy birthday again. Please my fans and family help me follow and wish @deleodule_ a happy birthday.”

mustiphasholagbade wrote “Birthday blessings daddy”

kunleafod wrote “Happy wonderful birthday my mentor long life and prosperity”

yeyetoyintomato wrote “I join millions of ur family, friends and fans all over d world in celebrating ur birthday today, as u add another year today, God almighty will grant u wisdom to witness more fruitful and prosperous years ahead, amen. Congratulations omo baami tailor!!!”

adediwurablarkgold wrote “Happy Birthday Sir “

