NUC approves establishment of Confluence University in Kogi

The National Universities Commission has approved the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology in Osara, Kogi State.

The approval which came on Tuesday November 10 brings to 50, the number of state-owned universities in Nigeria.

See also: Ifu Ennada recounts her relationship experiences with men

NUC Executive Secretary Prof. Abubakar Rasheed who made the announcement in Abuja, said the newly recognized university would have the maximum support of the commission.

See also: US Election: Pompeo promises ‘smooth transition to Trump’s second term’ (Video)

Rasheed commended the Kogi State Government for investing in education, and also added that all other supporting agencies including the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board and the National Youth Service Corps had been notified about the approval.