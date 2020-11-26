OAP, Shade Ladipo reveals the only reason she wants Burna Boy to win Grammy awards

Popular on air personality, Shade Ladipo has revealed the only reason why she wants sensational singer, Burna Boy to win Grammy awards.

Recall that the 29 year old Afro pop singer was nominated in the best Album category.

According to Shade, Burna Boy needs to win so that everyone in Nigeria can rest and have breathing space. She added that his album Twice As Tall which got nominated is devoid of tricks and exactly what is supposed to be.

In her words;

“I want Burna Boy to win the Grammys so we can rest… Oya Oga you are the best.. Frustrate us, we are your Nigerians.. TBH Twice as Tall is a great album. It’s devoid of tricks. It’s exactly what it’s supposed to be almost a coming of age who Burna is. Pls recording Academy let Burna Boy win so we can breathe in Nigeria and he can have something else to look forward to.”