TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over…

‘Williams Uchemba Is A Yahoo Boy, I Pity His New Wife’- Alleged…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

You Are Wonderful And Amazing – Laycon Sends A Message To Erica…

Video of Bobrisky and his “mystery lover” in a hotel room surface…

Lady recounts how a man knocked her on the head for turning down…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Reactions as BBNaija’s Kaisha shows her maid in a video

OAP, Shade Ladipo reveals the only reason she wants Burna Boy to win Grammy awards

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Popular on air personality, Shade Ladipo has revealed the only reason why she wants sensational singer, Burna Boy to win Grammy awards.

Recall that the 29 year old Afro pop singer was nominated in the best Album category.

According to Shade, Burna Boy needs to win so that everyone in Nigeria can rest and have breathing space. She added that his album Twice As Tall which got nominated is devoid of tricks and exactly what is supposed to be.

READ ALSO

‘His personality is Zero’ – Nigerians drag…

VIDEO: Burna Boy celebrates Grammy Award nomination with his…

In her words;

“I want Burna Boy to win the Grammys so we can rest… Oya Oga you are the best.. Frustrate us, we are your Nigerians.. TBH Twice as Tall is a great album. It’s devoid of tricks. It’s exactly what it’s supposed to be almost a coming of age who Burna is. Pls recording Academy let Burna Boy win so we can breathe in Nigeria and he can have something else to look forward to.”

Via GH Gossip
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: See what Nengi said about her love life

Toyin Abraham reveals why she refused to console Iyabo Ojo over her mum’s…

‘Williams Uchemba Is A Yahoo Boy, I Pity His New Wife’- Alleged Former…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

You Are Wonderful And Amazing – Laycon Sends A Message To Erica (Video)

Video of Bobrisky and his “mystery lover” in a hotel room surface Online

Lady recounts how a man knocked her on the head for turning down his offer

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

The Whopping Amount Of Money BBNaija’s Ozo Would Be Paid At Juventus…

‘This Is Blood Money’- Fans React As Mark Angel’s Monthly Income Over N100m…

Last Moments Of Diego Maradona On His Sick Bed Before He Died (PHOTO)

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing…

Any man who can’t boast of at least N1 million as savings is not husband…

Another male cross-dresser, Jay Boogie shares new photos

Man advises guys to take a look at the nature of the lady’s family before…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More