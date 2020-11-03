OAP, Toolz launches clothing line

Popular Nigerian OAP, Tolulope Oniru , known as Toolz has officially launched her clothing line.

According to the 38 year old, she had always wanted to own a curvy/plus size clothing line but it was not easy for her. The mother of two mentioned that she has been on the project since 2018 but she encountered lots of challenges that held her back.

Sharing a video of some of the outfits from her latest collections, Toolz wrote;

“When I initially started @shopsablier in 2018, the idea was always to have a curvy/plus clothing line soon after. However as every business person knows, you will likely encounter lots of hurdles as an entrepreneur.

Late last year, I was so frustrated with everything and was contemplating shutting down the business…then Covid happened, and I was really ready to pull the plug. Fast forward to a month or so before I had the General, something strong kept urging me to give Sablier one more push.

Something very strange happens to me when I’m pregnant, I become fearless, my spirit is energised and my sense of YOLO is extremely strong lol. I was able to source suppliers for this small (but fabulous) collection, and I did this shoot about 2 months after I had the General.

I was sooo self conscious about my post baby body, but I’m thankful that God sent me a team that eventually got me looking SNATCHED.

Sorry for the essay! Anyway I’m glad I didn’t give up, and I’m super excited to announce that my very affordable Sablier clothing line will launch on Wednesday 4th November!!!

Prices are from N6500 in UK sizes 14 to 24!! Come and buy my market ooo!!! Thank you to an incredible team for helping to bring my vision to life.

Watch the Video below;