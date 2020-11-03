TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

OAP, Toolz launches clothing line

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Toolz

Popular Nigerian OAP, Tolulope Oniru , known as Toolz has officially launched her clothing line.

According to the 38 year old, she had always wanted to own a curvy/plus size clothing line but it was not easy for her. The mother of two mentioned that she has been on the project since 2018 but she encountered lots of challenges that held her back.

Sharing a video of some of the outfits from her latest collections, Toolz wrote;

READ ALSO

Toolz Oniru-Demuren shares the twerk video she made in…

Toolz removes husband’s names from her Instagram…

“When I initially started @shopsablier in 2018, the idea was always to have a curvy/plus clothing line soon after. However as every business person knows, you will likely encounter lots of hurdles as an entrepreneur.

Late last year, I was so frustrated with everything and was contemplating shutting down the business…then Covid happened, and I was really ready to pull the plug. Fast forward to a month or so before I had the General, something strong kept urging me to give Sablier one more push.

Something very strange happens to me when I’m pregnant, I become fearless, my spirit is energised and my sense of YOLO is extremely strong lol.  I was able to source suppliers for this small (but fabulous) collection, and I did this shoot about 2 months after I had the General.
I was sooo self conscious about my post baby body, but I’m thankful that God sent me a team that eventually got me looking SNATCHED.

Sorry for the essay! Anyway I’m glad I didn’t give up, and I’m super excited to announce that my very affordable Sablier clothing line will launch on Wednesday 4th November!!!
Prices are from N6500 in UK sizes 14 to 24!! Come and buy my market ooo!!! Thank you to an incredible team for helping to bring my vision to life.

Watch the Video below;

View this post on Instagram

When I initially started @shopsablier in 2018, the idea was always to have a curvy/plus clothing line soon after. However as every business person knows, you will likely encounter lots of hurdles as an entrepreneur. Late last year,  I was so frustrated with everything and was contemplating shutting down the business…then Covid happened, and I was really ready to pull the plug. Fast forward to a month or so before I had the General, something strong kept urging me to give Sablier one more push. Something very strange happens to me when I'm pregnant, I become fearless, my spirit is energised and my sense of YOLO is extremely strong lol. I was able to source suppliers for this small (but fabulous) collection, and I did this shoot about 2 months after I had the General. I was sooo self conscious about my post baby body, but I'm thankful that God sent me a team that eventually got me looking SNATCHED. Sorry for the essay! Anyway I'm glad I didn't give up, and I'm super excited to announce that my very affordable Sablier clothing line will launch on Wednesday 4th November!!! Prices are from N6500 in  UK sizes 14 to 24!! Come and buy my market ooo!!! Thank you to an incredible team for helping to ❤❤bring my vision to life. Video filmed and edited by: @theoladayo Creative Direction/Styling: @s.b.youme Make up: @heavenessencebeauty Hair (Provided and styled by) @vannitudeshair Music mixed by: @smirk.wav #Sablier #EmbraceYourBeautiful #CurvyGirlsRock #PlusFashion

A post shared by TOOLZ (@toolzo) on

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others react to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Share New…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija star Mercy Eke confirms she is married, reveals she broke up with Ike…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

‘He has impressed me and i will vote for him’ – Daddy Freeze…

‘I want justice for my brother’s death’ – BBNaija star,…

Nigerian Boy spotted sitting outside a hospital in order to get light for his…

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and Nengi were…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More