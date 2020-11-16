TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin…

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts…

BBNaija: The Moment BBNaija’s Erica showed off her amazing…

‘I spent my savings, took loan to vote you’ — lady tackles Laycon…

OAP, Toolz Oniru suggests what should be done to anyone who maltreats an underage child

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Toolz

Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru has suggested a deserving punishment for people who maltreat underage children.

According to the 38 year old, these type of people who maltreat children they employ to look after their kids, should be sent to jail. The mother of two explained that beating, starving, paying peanuts for their services are all under maltreatment.

Taking to Instagram to share some tweets she came across on the issue, Toolz wrote;

READ ALSO

Divorced mother of one, Tonto Dikeh speaks on FAILURE

OAP, Toolz launches clothing line

“Saw this earlier..Very important conversation to have…And if you have an underage child that you’re maltreating (paying peanuts, beating, starving etc) you deserve to be in jail…I will never understand people that treat those handling their childcare badly.
These are people that you expect to look after your children in a loving and caring manner o!”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Little Emmanuella Worked Hard And Built Her Mother A House Without Marrying Her…

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

The price of Late Ginimbi’s ‘Versace’ coffin revealed

‘Someone needs to delete the song on my phone’ -BBNaija Dorathy…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido brags

‘I ruined 2 marriages’ – Kemi Olunloyo boasts on social media

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

We are unique in our own way – Tolanibaj has a message for those comparing…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs celebrate 35th wedding anniversary

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

Veteran Actor, Tony Umez celebrates 21st wedding anniversary with wife

AY Comedian Stole The Show At Williams Uchemba’s Traditional Wedding With…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More