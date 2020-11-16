OAP, Toolz Oniru suggests what should be done to anyone who maltreats an underage child

Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru has suggested a deserving punishment for people who maltreat underage children.

According to the 38 year old, these type of people who maltreat children they employ to look after their kids, should be sent to jail. The mother of two explained that beating, starving, paying peanuts for their services are all under maltreatment.

Taking to Instagram to share some tweets she came across on the issue, Toolz wrote;

“Saw this earlier..Very important conversation to have…And if you have an underage child that you’re maltreating (paying peanuts, beating, starving etc) you deserve to be in jail…I will never understand people that treat those handling their childcare badly.

These are people that you expect to look after your children in a loving and caring manner o!”