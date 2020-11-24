TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his…

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after…

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share…

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new…

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off…

Flavour’s baby mama, Sandra celebrates him and their…

‘Susu’s beauty is timeless’ – Banky W…

Oba of Benin welcomes baby girl with Queen Owamagbe

NewsLove and Relationship
By OluA

The Oba of Benin and one of his wives, Queen Owamagbe, have welcomed a baby, the palace has announced.

See also: Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

This was made known in a statement released from the office of the 67-year-old monarch, stating that the Queen welcomed their baby girl on October 20.

READ ALSO

See the first female traditional ruler to attend NYSC camp…

Royal Baby: Oba of Benin welcomes first Prince on throne

The statement read;

“By the grace of the Almighty God and the benevolence of our ancestors, the Benin Traditional Council on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully wish to announce that Her Royal Highness, Queen Owamagbe of Benin Kingdom has been delivered of a beautiful baby girl.

The delivery took place on 20” October, 2020 on the birthday and coronation anniversary day of His Royal Majesty. On that day, the NEnthars protest and tension were already on, therefore the announcement was delayed till now.

The infant Princess and her mother are in excellent health and good spirits. It is our prayers that the Princess will grow in good health, excellence and grace and that she shall be blessed immeasurably by the Almighty God and, the great Royal Ancestors with the wisdom, kindness and generosity, knowledge and courage of her illustrious father, our father, HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, OMO N’OBA N’EDO, UKU AKPOLOKPOLO, OBA EWUARE II. “

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch the moment a lady proposed to her boyfriend at his workplace (Video)

‘My mother lied about her age’ – Iyabo Ojo reveals as she…

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast after seeing this

Adeherself and Cute Abiola leave fans confused as they share loved-up photo

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

Popular cross dresser, James Brown slays differently in new photos

“My Fiance Impregnated His Ex-Girlfriend, Should I Call Off The…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Daddy is sleeping, don’t shout – Emotional moment a child tells…

After A Month Of Separation Between Precious And Femi Fani-Kayode, See Recent…

Hilarious moment man proposes to his girlfriend while she was brushing her teeth…

BBNaija: Friendship Scattered As Ka3na Unfollows Lucy On Instagram (Photo)

Another One! – Burna Boy Celebrates Grammy Award Nomination

‘Still a Barrister’ – BBNaija cee-c says as she celebrates 6…

Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall nominated for 2021 Grammy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More