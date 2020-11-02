Oba of Lagos’ staff of office still missing, 10 million laid down

Reports have it the the Original staff of office of Oba of Lagos is still missing.

This is coming after his palace was vandalized and his staff was stolen by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS Protest.

Apparently, the earlier video that went viral that the Staff has been found and returned is fake as the original one is still missing.

In a new video just released, a man is seen saying anyone that can return the staff of office will be rewarded with the sum of N10m.

The man also made some heavy allegations.

Watch the video in Yoruba language below: