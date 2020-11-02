Odunlade Adekola puts a smile on his wife’s face with this lovely birthday message

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodLove and Relationship
By OluA

Popular Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola on Monday took to his social media page to celebrate his beautiful wife, Ruth Adekola as she adds a year older today, November 2.

The versatile actor, who is also known as Nigeria’s King of Meme penned down a lovely message for his wife, describing her as his “biggest fan” and “everyday crush” and we are sure it would put smiles on her face.

Odunlade took to Twitter to shower praises on his wife and also pray for God’s blessings upon her life.

He wrote, “Every #Nov 2 is a special day for me, because it is a wonderful day that a beautiful soul was born, that has grown to be my wife Happy birthday to my lovely wife & “MUM D4” God will bless you for us 

