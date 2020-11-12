TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Oga no one is pressurizing you to marry Chioma” – Uche Maduagwu blasts Davido

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
Uche Davido

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, in a recent statement has blasted Nigerian singer, Davido for saying now is not the right time to marry his fiancée and baby mama, Chioma.

 

In am earlier report, Davido in a new interview, opened up on the challenges he faced after making his relationship with Chioma public.

Davido stated that he was pressured at some point to officially marry Chioma and feels like now is not the right time for them to tie the knot.

Reacting to Davido’s interview, Maduagwu blasted the father of three for saying he felt pressurized by the public to marry Chioma.

According to Uche, no one is pressurizing him to marry his fiancée but it’s the right thing to do.

“#Davido pound us we are your fufu, impregnating chioma before paying her #brideprice was the Right time but getting married to her as a sign of honor is suddenly not the right time? Seriously? Oga nobody is pressurizing you to #marry chioma its the right thing to do if you truly #respect her, the igbo and #yoruba culture or has the poor #girl not tried?

