‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced on social media for having his 4th child with the third baby mama

Sensational singer, Timaya has been disgraced on social media for having his 4th child with the 4th baby mama, few years after he said he was done making babies.

This comes after the 40 year old singer shared the photo of a baby he claimed to be his own and was birthed 6 months ago. Apparently, the singer kept this away from the public for reasons best known to him.

Lots of people on social media have condemned Timaya for turning women to baby mamas and over refusal to settle down with any of them.

See some comments below;

@viviannwagboso wrote “So irresponsible.. nothing to congratulate. Oga tuck your manhood in. Shame.”

@noggra_ wrote “You cannot blame him… It’s not easy to Pull out”

@addic_tionz wrote “Uncle timaya try & marry one naa”

@austinfame_official wrote “There are two diffrent brain in a man… The one in the head and the one between the legs… They don’t always agree with each other… He made the first statement with the one in the head… The other one didn’t aggree…”

@_an_n01 wrote “Clearly the women are not the problem MR man..”

See photos of the baby below;