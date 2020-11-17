TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions…

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes…

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Regina Daniels reacts to rumours that her husband is about to…

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced on social media for having his 4th child with the third baby mama

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Timaya

Sensational singer, Timaya has been disgraced on social media for having his 4th child with the 4th baby mama, few years after he said he was done making babies.

This comes after the 40 year old singer shared the photo of a baby he claimed to be his own and was birthed 6 months ago. Apparently, the singer kept this away from the public for reasons best known to him.

Lots of people on social media have condemned Timaya for turning women to baby mamas and over refusal to settle down with any of them.

READ ALSO

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises…

Mercy Aigbe wins the heart of many Nigerians with her new TV…

See some comments below;

@viviannwagboso wrote “So irresponsible.. nothing to congratulate. Oga tuck your manhood in. Shame.”

@noggra_ wrote “You cannot blame him… It’s not easy to Pull out”

@addic_tionz wrote “Uncle timaya try & marry one naa”

@austinfame_official wrote “There are two diffrent brain in a man… The one in the head and the one between the legs… They don’t always agree with each other… He made the first statement with the one in the head… The other one didn’t aggree…”

@_an_n01 wrote “Clearly the women are not the problem MR man..”

See photos of the baby below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked woman”…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Oga tuck your manhood in’ – Timaya disgraced on social media…

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby swimming

Dino Melaye reacts to allegations that he bought his 11 year old daughter a…

Man who trekked to celebrate Buhari in 2015 gets car, N2m after crying for help

Empress Njamah shares new photos as she celebrates her birthday

Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez tried to pay her off after alleged…

Actress Daniella Okeke flaunts lovely pose in new photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More