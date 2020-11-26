Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi steps out for the first time since she gave birth

The video of Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi stepping out for the first time since she gave birth, has surfaced on social media.

Recall that on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 the royal monarch took to his official Instagram page to announce the birth of his prince.

About one week after, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, fulfilled his promise by naming his newly born prince after his predecessor, Sir Tadenikawo Adesoji Aderemi.

Names of the prince handed by Araba Agbaye to High-Chief Lowa of Ife, Chief Adekola Adeyeye who officially pronounced them to the anxious crowd are: Tadenikawo, Adesoji, Aderemi, Eri-Ifeoluwasimi, Adeiwa, Inioluwa, Ademide, Adegbite, Diekoloreoluwa, son of Ogunwusi.

In the video, the queen was spotted in a white apparel dancing at the christening ceremony of the royal prince.

Watch the video below;