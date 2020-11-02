“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Share New Photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has been a subject of ridicule to online trolls and they have no plans on backing out anytime soon. This set of guys seem to look out for any mistake of the young mother. This time around, a social media troll has taken to the comment section of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels to mock her after she shared new photos of herself.

The mother of one Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to serve her fans with stunning photos of herself. She posed by her new Mercedes Benz Land Jet which was given to her by her husband recently. A social media troll commented under her photos, “Out of shape”.

See reactions below…..

