Oya Falz let’s marry – Toke Makinwa reaches out to rapper

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has reached out to Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana Falz so they could marry as the search for a husband for herself lingers.

Toke Makinwa who recently celebrated her 36th birthday shared a snapshot of a text with her nephew who is keen on helping her aunt find a husband.

In the short exchange, the nephew in question encouraged Toke Makinwa to go out to clubs, and other social gathering to find a man of her heart, and lastly recommended Falz.

Toke, however, took to her Insta-story to share the snapshot of the hilarious text with her 3.9 million fan base.

See the snapshot below: