Oya Falz let’s marry – Toke Makinwa reaches out to rapper

Love and RelationshipEntertainment
By OluA

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has reached out to Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana Falz so they could marry as the search for a husband for herself lingers.

Toke Makinwa who recently celebrated her 36th birthday shared a snapshot of a text with her nephew who is keen on helping her aunt find a husband.

In the short exchange, the nephew in question encouraged Toke Makinwa to go out to clubs, and other social gathering to find a man of her heart, and lastly recommended Falz.

Toke, however, took to her Insta-story to share the snapshot of the hilarious text with her 3.9 million fan base.

See the snapshot below:

