Pastor Chris Oyakhilome trends as China sends 6G Satellite Into Orbit

By OluA
Pastor Chris

Nigerians on Saturday took to Twitter to remember Pastor Chris Oyakhilome over his statement that 5G is evil following the release of 6G by China.

According to the reports, China on Saturday sent out the world’s first 6G satellite into orbit. 6G is reportedly a hundred times faster than 5G.

Following this latest achievement, some Nigerians on Twitter have been wondering how Pastor Chris will react.

See also: US Elections: 'We did it Joe' | VP-Elect Kamala Harris calls president-elect Biden to celebrate election victory (Video)

The senior pastor of Love World Ministries had sparked controversy on social media when he declared that Christians should not use 5G because it is of the devil. He also said that 5G is the cause of COVID-19.

See some reactions below;

