Pastor Sam Adeyemi reacts to court summon for supporting EndSARS protests

Pastor Sam Adeyemi has reacted to the suit filed by activist Kenechukwu Okeke who said that celebrities who promoted the EndSARS protests should be brought to justice.

According to him, properties were destroyed as a result of the protests which the celebrities promoted.

See also: Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Falz, Uche Jombo, 46 others sued over #EndSARS protests

Pastor Sam Adeyemi, whose name was listed alongside some celebrities has taken to social media to react.

The Day Star Christian Center pastor wrote via his social media handle, ” Who sent this guy to file this frivolous law suit?”

Who sent this guy to file this frivolous law suit? — Sam Adeyemi (@sam_adeyemi) November 10, 2020

Aside from Pastor Adeyemi, the likes of Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, David Adeleke otherwise known as Davido, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz; and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Akpaokagi aka Taoma were listed.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia aka Tuface, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy and Yemi Alade among others.