People are suffering right now — Tacha laments over the high cost of living (Video)

Social Media dramaEntertainment
By OluA

BBNaija star, Natacha Akide has taken to her social media to express dissatisfaction over the state of the country and how things are becoming too expensive.

Tacha in a recent video, cried out over the inflated price of onions, and how the regulatory body in Nigeria isn’t doing anything about it.

She said;

“You have to just be suffering right now. If you’re not suffering man I don’t know how you’re doing it but everybody is legit suffering. Everything highly expensive. When they went as high as this, people could not even afford it let alone now.

You can imagine. Regular onion. There is a regulatory body in this country that doesn’t do shit, doesn’t regulate shit. Something that is N100 today can cost N800 tomorrow. What kind of country is this where people have to just suffer?

See also; Kid comedienne, Emmanuella unveils the new house she built for her mum (photos)

See video below ;

