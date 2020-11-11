TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The…

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his…

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail…

If you’re married & you have a side chic, I’ll…

Late Millionaire, Ginimbi Robbed of his shoes, wallet, wristwatch…

People that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew – Ebuka claims

Entertainment
By OluA

Popular TV host, Ebuka Uchendu may have started a debate online following his latest tweet where he claimed people that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew.

Ebuka wrote on Twitter, ”These people that sell food from the boot of their cars, have the best stew.”

READ ALSO

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party…

’15 years since I got called to the Nigerian Bar’ – Ebuka…

See also; Laycon reacts as Olamide says he will pay anything to get a joint EP from him and Vee

Following his tweet, some Nigerians took to their handles to react as some of them went on to confirm Ebuka’s statement as well as adding locations of where such food could be found.

Others opposed the opinion as they said the stew were bad at some locations.

However, some other Nigerians refused to believe Ebuka still eats out.

Ebuka Uchendu is the host of popular reality TV show, BBNaija and Rubbin Minds on Channels TV.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

From Rolls Royce To Casket! See The Strange Image Found In The House Of Ginimbi

Socialite Ginimbi reportedly bought casket a week before his death

Nengi causes traffic as she attends Laycon’s birthday party without underwear…

Actress Rahama Sadau Faces Death Sentence Over Blasphemy

See How Waiters Lost Focus After Staring At Regina Daniels’ Backside In A…

I did blood covenant with my ex, how can I undo it now that we’ve broken up…

‘You don get belle again?’ -Different reactions trail Simi’s…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Miller quits Prison Break movie because he can no longer play the character of a…

May God give you strength to not disobey your parent – Femi Otedola prays for DJ…

2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde Bakare

People that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew –…

Laycon reacts as Olamide says he will pay anything to get a joint EP from him…

“Stay away from serious relationship if you’re broke, otherwise you…

Heartbreak is expensive, I can’t afford it – Toke Makinwa says as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More