People that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew – Ebuka claims

Popular TV host, Ebuka Uchendu may have started a debate online following his latest tweet where he claimed people that sell food from the boot of their cars have the best stew.

Ebuka wrote on Twitter, ”These people that sell food from the boot of their cars, have the best stew.”

Following his tweet, some Nigerians took to their handles to react as some of them went on to confirm Ebuka’s statement as well as adding locations of where such food could be found.

Others opposed the opinion as they said the stew were bad at some locations.

However, some other Nigerians refused to believe Ebuka still eats out.

Ebuka Uchendu is the host of popular reality TV show, BBNaija and Rubbin Minds on Channels TV.