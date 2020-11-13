Photos and Videos from popular socialite, Ginimbi’s burial

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Photos and videos of popular Zimbabwe socialite, Ginimbi’s burial has surfaced on the internet.

Recall that Ginimbi Kadungure died in a ghastly motor accident on the 8th, November 2020 and the remains from the decease was buried today, 13th of November.

Ginimbi’s funeral which held in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, had thousands of people in attendance to pay their last respect to the socialite.

In the video that surfaced on the internet, the live proceedings of the funerals took place at Kwame Nkrumah street where Ginimbi’s associates and relatives wait for his body to be released from the Doves Parlour. It was also gathered that remains of late Ginimbi was carried in a Vintage Rolls Royce, where he was taken to Dreams Night Club, an entertainment joint he owned, before taken to Domboshava to be buried.

Watch video below;

 

Via Twitter
