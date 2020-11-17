TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions…

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes…

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

‘Give my daughter diamonds, i have money’ -Davido…

AY Comedian Stole The Show At Williams Uchemba’s Traditional…

Photos from Mr Ibu 60th Birthday Party

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Veteran Nigerian actor whose is well known for his comic roles, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu marked his 60th birthday over the weekend which was attended by family and friends.

The birthday celebration was held at villa Toscana on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The smile and ecstasy radiating all over the face of the legendary actor show his immense appreciation to those joined in his celebration.

See also: If not for God Almighty, I would have been a story – Mr Ibu recounts his near-death experience after he was poisoned by his staff (video)

READ ALSO

She is my friend not my husband’s wife – Regina…

Nollywood actors, actresses, comedians & others storm…

Mr. Ibu is considered to be one of Nigeria’s most talented comic characters. His humorous acting is often characterized by stupidity, hilarious imbecility, and a sharp disconnection from reality.

See photos of his birthday celebration below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

New Mercedes Benz Hearse Carrying Ginimbi’s Body To Cemetery Involved In…

“Thank God my mother is finally dead, she was a very wicked woman”…

Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding…

Singer, Kizz Daniel’s sudden weight loss raises suspicions on social media

Reactions as Regina Daniels husband, Ned Nwoko allegedly proposes to 7th wife

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Photos from Mr Ibu 60th Birthday Party

COVID-19: Singer Erykah Badu tests positive and negative at the same time

See AY’s reply to a Lady that told him nobody will watch his movie if he…

She is my friend not my husband’s wife – Regina Daniels reacts to…

Dino Melaye Gifts 11-Year-Old Daughter A Lamborghini On Her Birthday (Photos)

Emanuella has money to build whatever she wants – Mark Angel

Please don’t ask me when I am coming back – Mercy Eke says as she…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More