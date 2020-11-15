Photos and videos from William Uchemba and Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding ceremony

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Photos from Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba and his heartthrob, Bruella Oscar’s traditional wedding has surfaced on the internet.

Recall that few weeks ago, Williams proposed to his long time girlfriend,  Bruella and on the 14th of November, the actor flooded social media with their pre-wedding photos.

However, the actor cum entrepreneur via his social media handles shared photos of his traditional marriage disclosing that the white wedding is slated for November 21, 2020.

Actor, Frederick Leonard reveals why he is not married at 44

‘Don’t ruin my life’ – Actor, Jigan…

Here are the photos from the traditional wedding below;

 

See some reactions below;

@missannie367 wrote “Beta pikin man wen sabi, meanwhile some pple have turned their fiancee to lord of the ring ”

@vironcollections wrote “Wow this babe is beautiful”

@edithnonye wrote “She’s gorgeous”

@loxxy_249 wrote  “Congratulations to them”

@onepriestlikethat wrote “Where are the UN reps”

Via Instagram
