Photos: Toyin Abraham, Dayo Amusa and other Nollywood celebs turn up for the burial ceremony of Iyabo Ojo’s mum.

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Photos and videos of the celebrity guests present at the final burial of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s mum, have surfaced on social media.

Recall that the 42 year old talented screen goddess took to Instagram on the 21st of November, 2020, to announce the death of her mum, Olubunmi Victoria Fetuga. Few days after, Iyabo disclosed that  that the deceased will be laid to rest at Ikoyi default on the 27th of November 2020 after her wake and keep on the 26th of November 2020.

As expected, the burial ceremony was a star studded one with the likes of Toyin Abraham, Dayo Amusa, Sindodo and other celebrities in attendance.

In the photos that are presently going viral on social media, these celebrities were seen rocking the beautiful Sky blue AsoEbi outfit that was obviously chosen for the burial ceremony.

See photos of some of the guests below;

Via Instagram
