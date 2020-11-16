Please don’t ask me when I am coming back – Mercy Eke says as she goes on vacation in Dubai (photos)

2019 BBNaija winner and reality star, Mercy Eke has shared photo of her on vacation in Dubai.

Mercy Eke who seems to be shocked by the beauty in Dubai told fans not to ask her when she would be returning to Nigeria.

She wrote via her Twitter handle; “Please don’t ask me when I am coming back really wish my country could get this level of development.”

She went on to drop a shade as she claimed to be the first to always do it.

Mercy Eke said, “Vacation has never looked this good mehnn… the king.. the first to always do it..the space setter..always setting the barsss so dammm high.. watch everyone go on vacation nw because the content herself has shown d world how to go on vacation & enjoy yourself.”