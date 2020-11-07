Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama for inciting blasphemous comments after sharing controversial photos

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered the investigation of Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, after her photos raised blasphemous comments from social media users.

The actress recently shared some controversial photos on her social media handles, sparking controversy and blasphemous comment on the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Ms Sadau later issued apology, pulled down the pictures and condemned the blasphemy.

A Kannywood magazine, FIM MAGAZINE, on Saturday reported that the actress suspended a family trip to Dubai and made a detour to Kaduna to honour the police invitation.

The magazine further reported that the actress would have been arrested in Abuja, but for the intervention of a senior police officer, who prevailed on his colleagues to allow her submit herself for questioning in Kaduna.

In a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP and addressed to the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, the police boss directed the CP to take proactive measures to prevent breach of peace over the blasphemy.

“I am to convey the directive of the Inspector General of Police that you treat proactively with a view to ensuring that the development does not result to any act that could threaten public peace and security.

“The Inspector General of Police further directs that you furnish him with updates, accordingly,” the letter, signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, read in part.