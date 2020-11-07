TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’…

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business…

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting…

BBNaija: Ike Onyema spotted with Kimoprah after break-up with…

I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido brags

Citation: One day, my sister, Temi Otedola, is going to be the…

Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama for inciting blasphemous comments after sharing controversial photos

Entertainment
By San

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered the investigation of Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, after her photos raised blasphemous comments from social media users.

The actress recently shared some controversial  photos on her social media handles, sparking controversy and blasphemous comment on the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Ms Sadau later issued apology, pulled down the pictures and condemned the blasphemy.

READ ALSO

I spend over N1billion anytime I visit my jeweler -Davido…

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C…

Read Also: Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness, Deletes Controversial Photo (Video)

A Kannywood magazine, FIM MAGAZINE, on Saturday reported that the actress suspended a family trip to Dubai and made a detour to Kaduna to honour the police invitation.

The magazine further reported that the actress would have been arrested in Abuja, but for the intervention of a senior police officer, who prevailed on his colleagues to allow her submit herself for questioning in Kaduna.

In a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP and addressed to the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, the police boss directed the CP to take proactive measures to prevent breach of peace over the blasphemy.

“I am to convey the directive of the Inspector General of Police that you treat proactively with a view to ensuring that the development does not result to any act that could threaten public peace and security.

“The Inspector General of Police further directs that you furnish him with updates, accordingly,” the letter, signed by DCP Idowu Owohunwa, read in part.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I didn’t steal anybody’s husband -Ruth Kadiri blasts troll who accused her of…

SARS Officers Killed My Husband & Told Me Marry Another Man’ – Nigerian…

My blessing will not pass me by this year – Cee C cries out after…

BBNaija: Those of you hating on me over my appointment will die – Nengi…

Billionaire, Femi Otedola reveals who will inherit his business when he dies

BBNaija’s Vee Reacts After She Was Ridiculed For Not Getting Endorsement Deals…

BBNaija: Ike Onyema spotted with Kimoprah after break-up with Mercy (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

US Elections: ‘We did it Joe’ | VP-Elect Kamala Harris calls president-elect…

Barack Obama congratulates Joe Biden as he becomes president-elect of the United…

Police invite Kannywood actress, Sadau Rahama for inciting blasphemous comments…

‘When we were doing hide and seek’ – Toyin Abraham says as she…

Daddy Freeze agrees with Reno Omokri on what he said about Nigerian ladies and…

Actor, Mike Ezuruonye has a message for those who spend money to impress people…

Bride price is only paid for virgins scripturally – Reno Omokri

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More