Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing with four women

Entertainment
By San

Popular night club owner and socialite, Mr Pretty Mike has taken to his Instagram page to share a video of himself along with 4 women bathing together.

You may recall that the popular socialite made an interesting appearance at Nollywood actor, William Uchemba’s wedding with 6 pregnant women, claiming he impregnated all of them.

Today, the billionaire has shared yet another interesting video of himself with 4 women bathing in the same bathroom and sleeping together in the same bed.

Watch the video below;

The video has shocked a lot of Celebs along with his followers as they troop to the comment section to express their surprise and also to compliment Pretty Mike.

See some reactions below:

