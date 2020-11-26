Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing with four women

Popular night club owner and socialite, Mr Pretty Mike has taken to his Instagram page to share a video of himself along with 4 women bathing together.

You may recall that the popular socialite made an interesting appearance at Nollywood actor, William Uchemba’s wedding with 6 pregnant women, claiming he impregnated all of them.

Today, the billionaire has shared yet another interesting video of himself with 4 women bathing in the same bathroom and sleeping together in the same bed.

Watch the video below;

The video has shocked a lot of Celebs along with his followers as they troop to the comment section to express their surprise and also to compliment Pretty Mike.

See some reactions below: