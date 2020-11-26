Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos himself bathing with four women

You may recall that the popular socialite made an interesting appearance at Nollywood actor, William Uchemba’s wedding with 6 pregnant women, claiming he impregnated all of them.
READ ALSO: Any man who can’t boast of at least N1 million as savings is not husband material – Uche Maduagwu sparks debate online
Today, the billionaire has shared yet another interesting video of himself with 4 women bathing in the same bathroom and sleeping together in the same bed.
Watch the video below;
The video has shocked a lot of Celebs along with his followers as they troop to the comment section to express their surprise and also to compliment Pretty Mike.
See some reactions below:
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES