TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children…

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate –…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable…

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her love

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo and…

Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness, Deletes Controversial Photo (Video)

Entertainment
By San
Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness, Deletes Controversial Photo

Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has apologized to Nigerians especially the ‘Arewa Twitter community” for posting photos bearing her back.

Rahama broke into tears while begging Arewa youth for forgiveness following the attacks she was faced with over her post. She went ahead to take down the controversial photo and posted a video of herself wearing a full hijab in total remorse and contrition.

READ ALSO: Being banned by Kannywood has opened a lot of doors for me – Rahama Sadau

READ ALSO

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter…

You are still doing follow follow – Fans react as Ozo…

In a post translated from the Hausa Language, she wrote:

Salam Alaikum Jama’a. I made this video out of remorse and frustration. I also apologize for what happened to all Hausas, my colleagues and Muslims in general for this picture of mine that caused this controversy.

This is not my nature as a Muslim. I am a lover of the Prophet (pbuh), and I fight anyone who touches him or touches my religion. It was a fate that brought someone to insult me ​​over my picture. I AM NOT WITH HIM, AND GOD CURSES HIM ON THIS DISGUSTING AND CONFLICT BECAME WHEN THE WORLD WAS IN A SITUATION. It will not happen to me again, God willing.

Thank God for protecting our faith and our religion.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress, Mercy Johnson accused of not treating her children equally

We Were Taught To Give Our Used Toys To The Less Unfortunate – Ike Hits Back At…

“Out Of Shape” – Social Media Troll Mocks Regina Daniels After She Shared New…

Watch the Moment Bereaved Mother, Ada Ameh stopped crying to dance to her…

Toyin Abraham and family relocate to a luxurious mansion in Lagos

Regina Daniels’s exotic bathroom photo gets fans talking

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

OAP, Toolz launches clothing line

BBNaija star Mercy Eke confirms she is married, reveals she broke up with Ike…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged queen, Ola pens down the sad story of her life…

‘He has impressed me and i will vote for him’ – Daddy Freeze…

‘I want justice for my brother’s death’ – BBNaija star,…

Nigerian Boy spotted sitting outside a hospital in order to get light for his…

If I post rubbish on social media, hold my daughter accountable – Simi…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More