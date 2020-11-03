Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness, Deletes Controversial Photo (Video)

Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has apologized to Nigerians especially the ‘Arewa Twitter community” for posting photos bearing her back.

Rahama broke into tears while begging Arewa youth for forgiveness following the attacks she was faced with over her post. She went ahead to take down the controversial photo and posted a video of herself wearing a full hijab in total remorse and contrition.

In a post translated from the Hausa Language, she wrote: