Rahama Sadau Breaks Down In Tears As She Begs Muslim Community For Forgiveness, Deletes Controversial Photo (Video)
Nigerian actress, Rahama Sadau has apologized to Nigerians especially the ‘Arewa Twitter community” for posting photos bearing her back.
Rahama broke into tears while begging Arewa youth for forgiveness following the attacks she was faced with over her post. She went ahead to take down the controversial photo and posted a video of herself wearing a full hijab in total remorse and contrition.
In a post translated from the Hausa Language, she wrote:
Salam Alaikum Jama’a. I made this video out of remorse and frustration. I also apologize for what happened to all Hausas, my colleagues and Muslims in general for this picture of mine that caused this controversy.
This is not my nature as a Muslim. I am a lover of the Prophet (pbuh), and I fight anyone who touches him or touches my religion. It was a fate that brought someone to insult me over my picture. I AM NOT WITH HIM, AND GOD CURSES HIM ON THIS DISGUSTING AND CONFLICT BECAME WHEN THE WORLD WAS IN A SITUATION. It will not happen to me again, God willing.
Thank God for protecting our faith and our religion.
Na yi wannan video din ne cikin nadama da takaici. Ina kuma mai ba da hakuri bisa abin da ya faru ga dukkanni Hausawa, abokan aikina da musulmai baki daya bisa wannan hoto nawa da ya jawo wannan cece-ku-ce. Wannan ba dabi’a ta ba ce a matsayina ta musulma. Ni masoyiyar Manzon Allah (SAW) ce, kuma Ina yaqi da duk wani wanda ya taba shi ko ya taba addinina. Kaddara ce ta kawo kawo har wani yayi batanci akansa Akan hotona. BANA TARE DASHI, Allah kuma ya la’ance shi Akan wannan batanci da husuma daya tayar a Lokacin da duniya ke cikin wani Hali . Haka ba zai kara faruwa a kai na ba insha Allah. Na gode Allah ya kare mana imanin mu da addinin mu. Rahama Sadau❤️
