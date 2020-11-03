Rahama Sadau reacts to backlash she received over backless dress

Popular actress of Northern origin, Rahama Sadau, has responded to the backlash she got on social media over her backless dress.

Many Northerners took to social media to slam her for wearing a dress they considered ”Unislamic”.

Reacting to the incident, the actress said it is unfortunate that the harmless photos she shared resulted in a religious clash.

She wrote