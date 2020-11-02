Rapper Ikechukwu pours encomium on his lover as she marks birthday

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku has taken to social media to pour encomium on his lover.

According to the Igbo born rapper and actor, she is the beauty that tamed the beast in him.

Ikechukwu who only took to social media to flaunt her weeks ago shared a lovely photo of her and wrote:

“To the Beauty that tamed the Beast,

The Queen that completed this King,

A very special happy birthday to you .

May the good Lord continue to bless, guide and guard you for us. May u continue to make me better as do I for u.

May everything you touch manifest in goodness and success.

Happy birthday mama. Its not a birthday yo its a birthweekend. Hope u loving it ❤❤❤”