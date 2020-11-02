TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts…

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others reacts to Ini Edo’s new…

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the…

BBNaija’s Omashola is not ashamed of living a fake life

Ada Ameh is grateful to God and everyone after the burial of her…

Rapper Ikechukwu pours encomium on his lover as she marks birthday

Entertainment
By GONA

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku has taken to social media to pour encomium on his lover.

According to the Igbo born rapper and actor, she is the beauty that tamed the beast in him.

Ikechukwu who only took to social media to flaunt her weeks ago shared a lovely photo of her and wrote:

READ ALSO

Fans chase Travis Scott off Instagram over his brown Batman…

Salewa Abeni’s son, Rapper Sheff begs Bisola Aiyeola for her…

“To the Beauty that tamed the Beast,
The Queen that completed this King,
A very special happy birthday to you .
May the good Lord continue to bless, guide and guard you for us. May u continue to make me better as do I for u.
May everything you touch manifest in goodness and success.
Happy birthday mama. Its not a birthday yo its a birthweekend. Hope u loving it ❤❤❤”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido gatecrashes wedding of couple who lodged in the same hotel with him,…

How BBNaija’s Vee responded to a troll who said her breasts have fallen

Iyabo Ojo, Uche Jumbo and others reacts to Ini Edo’s new set of photos

Charles Inojie, Empress Njamah, others attend the burial of Ada Ameh’s…

Fans react as Chacha Eke shares new photos with hubby

Kidnapped 18-Year-Old student, Oyiza Adebayo allegedly faked her kidnap,…

Mercy Aigbe feeds thousands as she celebrates first Sunday of the month

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Wumi Toriola mocks former friend, Seyi Edun for being infertile

Yul Edochie and his wife celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary (Photo)

BBNaija: Laycon meets Billionaire philanthropist, Ned Nwoko

COVID-19: Ronaldo finally tests negative

The way a woman ‘uses’ herself matters – Actress Lola Idije

What keeps me going despite 2020’s challenges –DJ Cuppy

Tacha Makes Appearance In Tiwa Savage’s ‘Ole’ Video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More